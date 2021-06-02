Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the April 29th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.14.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bank7 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bank7 by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

