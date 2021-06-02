Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Grows By 23.7%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the April 29th total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $449.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

