Traders Buy High Volume of Cal-Maine Foods Call Options (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,262% compared to the typical daily volume of 421 call options.
CALM opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CALM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.