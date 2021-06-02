Traders Buy High Volume of Cal-Maine Foods Call Options (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,262% compared to the typical daily volume of 421 call options.

CALM opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CALM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

