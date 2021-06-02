Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.29. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 14,899 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company distributes industrial fasteners in the United States. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.