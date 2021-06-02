Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.12. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 233,614 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 24.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

