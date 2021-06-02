MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.29. MediciNova shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 203,387 shares changing hands.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
The company has a market cap of $202.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51.
MediciNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNOV)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
