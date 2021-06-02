BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Update

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 335,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the April 29th total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.63. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 67.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

