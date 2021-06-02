HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVBTF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

