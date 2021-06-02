HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS HVBTF opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies
