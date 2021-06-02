Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €138.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €138.00 ($162.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.38 ($135.75).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €108.76 ($127.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €99.12. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.