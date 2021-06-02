$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BERY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.77.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

