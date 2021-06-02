Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

