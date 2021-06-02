National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWB. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.63.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CWB opened at C$36.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$37.75.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.