FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDEXY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $19.50 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.