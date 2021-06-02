Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s (HNSBF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske started coverage on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HNSBF stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

