Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,673,000 after acquiring an additional 382,508 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.