Raymond James Reiterates $4.00 Price Target for IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.82.

IAG opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 54.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 151,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 94.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 342,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 166,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

