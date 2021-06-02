Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,996 shares of company stock valued at $770,617 over the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $59,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

