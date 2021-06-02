Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VALN opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Valneva has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $31.33.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

