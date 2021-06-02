Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

