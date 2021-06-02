First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $51.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 73,510 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 407,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,655,000 after buying an additional 62,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 804.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 356,225 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

