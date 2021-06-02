Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Grows By 29.5%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the April 29th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ucommune International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ucommune International in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ucommune International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ucommune International stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Ucommune International has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

