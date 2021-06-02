Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $59.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20.

