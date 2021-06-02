Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

KRT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ KRT opened at $19.86 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $20.22.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

