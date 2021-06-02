HC Wainwright Analysts Give HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) a C$4.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at C$3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.92. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.00.

In other HIVE Blockchain Technologies news, Director Tobias Ebel sold 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total transaction of C$1,209,127.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$719,718.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,500 shares of company stock worth $1,264,628.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

