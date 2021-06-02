HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €108.10 ($127.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.01 ($94.13).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at €76.06 ($89.48) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.93. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.