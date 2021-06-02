The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €46.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.07 ($55.37).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €43.95 ($51.71) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €40.73. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

