easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,007 ($13.16) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,971.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

