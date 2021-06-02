Brokers Issue Forecasts for Genesco Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Genesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.65) earnings per share.

GCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Genesco stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $280,140. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth $35,533,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.