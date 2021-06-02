FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.86.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 202,796 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

