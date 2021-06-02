Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Burlington Stores, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BURL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.90.

NYSE:BURL opened at $314.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.00. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.76) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Burlington Stores by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $6,891,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Burlington Stores by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.