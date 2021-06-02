e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

ELF stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.67. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 229.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $323,429.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,552 shares of company stock worth $12,742,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

