Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRARY. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised Crédit Agricole to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 50.72%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

