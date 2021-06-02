Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

KGDEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingdee International Software Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kingdee International Software Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kingdee International Software Group has an average rating of Hold.

Get Kingdee International Software Group alerts:

KGDEY opened at $388.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.38 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.17. Kingdee International Software Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.83 and a fifty-two week high of $523.53.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.