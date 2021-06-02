Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GNCGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greencore Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

GNCGY stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.