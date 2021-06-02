Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday.
About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries
