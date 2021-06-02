Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) versus ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Financial Comparison

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Booking has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Booking and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 12.44% -3.81% -0.80% ModivCare 2.63% 28.10% 10.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Booking and ModivCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 1 12 13 0 2.46 ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Booking currently has a consensus price target of $2,422.72, suggesting a potential upside of 4.06%. ModivCare has a consensus price target of $170.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.35%. Given ModivCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Booking.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Booking and ModivCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $6.80 billion 14.06 $59.00 million $4.71 494.33 ModivCare $1.37 billion 1.51 $88.84 million $6.95 21.21

ModivCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Booking. ModivCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

