Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $124.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

