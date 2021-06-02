Short Interest in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rises By 36.8%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the April 29th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 90,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Shares of AMOT opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $539.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.77. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.