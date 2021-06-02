Terreno Realty Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

TRNO opened at $64.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

