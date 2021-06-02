Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Grows By 45.8%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 570,200 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the April 29th total of 391,100 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASPS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

