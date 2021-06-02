Keyera (TSE:KEY) Rating Reiterated by Industrial Alliance Securities

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Keyera to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.11.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$31.33 on Monday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$31.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.10.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8681373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,839,682.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

