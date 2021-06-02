Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,923.85 ($77.40).

LON RIO opened at GBX 6,305 ($82.38) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,961.20. The stock has a market cap of £102.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,788 ($88.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

