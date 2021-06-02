Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.38 ($76.92).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.