Short Interest in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Expands By 34.8%

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the April 29th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACNB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACNB by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ACNB by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ACNB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.12. ACNB has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

