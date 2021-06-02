Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Shares Up 10.8%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF)’s stock price rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

DROOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

