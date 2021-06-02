Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $1.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

