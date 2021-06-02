Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.27%.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

