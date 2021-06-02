Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STLJF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

STLJF stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

