Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

NYSE:CMA opened at $79.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66. Comerica has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

