Wedbush Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.79.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $50.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.